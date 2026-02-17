MX TOKEN Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (MX)

MX TOKEN (MX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One MX TOKEN token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.80 or 0.00002644 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MX TOKEN has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. MX TOKEN has a market capitalization of $165.21 million and approximately $5.69 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,566.11 or 0.99677354 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,809.24 or 0.99653175 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MX TOKEN Profile

MX TOKEN launched on June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 409,024,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,837,334 tokens. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @mexc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MX TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/mexc_official. The official website for MX TOKEN is www.mexc.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is a decentralized digital asset developed by MEXC Global, which is based on Ethereum Blockchain and acts as proof of the interests of the MEXC community. MX Token is the only token in MEXC Exchange ecological system, connecting MX users, communities, project teams, and partners. MEXC is committed to enabling MX Token from the value aspect, including fee deduction and various MEXC products participation rights. MEXC is also expanding MX Token’s usage scenarios by introducing on-chain lending, mining, and DEX trading and making it the first cross-chain asset of BSC and HECO.”

