Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Takes Position in Credicorp Ltd. $BAP

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 293,719 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $78,211,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 5,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 37.1% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Credicorp during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $242.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Credicorp from $263.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.20.

Credicorp Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of BAP stock opened at $329.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $315.66 and a 200-day moving average of $278.13. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $165.51 and a 12-month high of $380.20.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The bank reported $5.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.73). Credicorp had a net margin of 24.53% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is a Lima-based financial services holding company that operates a diversified group of banking, insurance, and investment businesses. Established in the mid-1990s, Credicorp’s principal subsidiaries include Banco de Crédito del Perú (BCP), Mibanco (microfinance), Credicorp Capital (investment banking and asset management) and Pacífico Seguros (insurance). The company serves retail, commercial and corporate clients and is one of the largest financial conglomerates in Peru.

Through Banco de Crédito del Perú and its retail network, Credicorp provides a full suite of banking products including deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgages, payment and transaction services, and digital banking solutions.

