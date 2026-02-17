Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Purchases Shares of 3,037 Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,037 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 165 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 20.5% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock opened at $200.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.21. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $204.88. The stock has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Jeff Huber sold 79,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.17, for a total transaction of $15,969,075.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total value of $1,020,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 43,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,951,856.38. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 115,069 shares of company stock valued at $23,194,130 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Argus set a $210.00 price target on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.95.

Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

