Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Purchases New Shares in HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 959,018 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $32,760,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 54.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, HDFC Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

HDFC Bank Stock Down 1.2%

HDB stock opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $39.81. The firm has a market cap of $165.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.15 and a 200 day moving average of $35.38.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 14.92%.The firm had revenue of $16.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. On average, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited is one of India’s leading private sector banks, headquartered in Mumbai. Incorporated in 1994 and promoted by Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), the bank provides a full range of banking and financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It is publicly listed and also accessible to international investors through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HDB.

The bank’s core activities include retail banking (deposit accounts, personal loans, home loans, auto loans, and credit cards), commercial and corporate banking (working capital finance, term lending, trade finance and treasury services), and transaction banking (cash management and payment solutions).

