Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Makes New $277.63 Million Investment in Sony Corporation $SONY

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,573,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,631,000. Sony accounts for 4.6% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony during the third quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sony during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Sony by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Sony during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sony from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sony from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Sony from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Sony in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Sony to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Sony Stock Up 1.4%

Sony stock opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sony Corporation has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $30.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $140.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) is a Japanese multinational conglomerate headquartered in Minato, Tokyo. Founded in 1946 by Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita, Sony has grown from an electronics maker into a diversified global company with operations spanning consumer electronics, entertainment, gaming, semiconductors and financial services. The company’s shares trade in Japan and its American Depositary Receipts trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SONY.

Sony’s primary businesses include Electronics Products & Solutions, which covers televisions, audio equipment, digital cameras and professional broadcast systems; Game & Network Services, anchored by the PlayStation platform, consoles, software and online services; Music and Pictures, through Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment, producing, distributing and licensing recorded music, film and television content; Imaging & Sensing Solutions, which develops CMOS image sensors and other semiconductor components; and Financial Services, offering life insurance, banking and other financial products in Japan.

