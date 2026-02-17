Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,640,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,239,277,000 after purchasing an additional 611,801 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,666,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,799,458,000 after buying an additional 2,474,328 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in American Tower by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,680,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,529,000 after buying an additional 708,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,371,875,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,563,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,659,000 after buying an additional 208,213 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Trading Up 2.0%

AMT opened at $192.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.70. The firm has a market cap of $89.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.93. American Tower Corporation has a twelve month low of $166.88 and a twelve month high of $234.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at American Tower

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 108.63%.

In other American Tower news, major shareholder Tower Corp /Ma/ American sold 2,288,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $159,631,314.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 211,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,743,685.25. The trade was a 91.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on American Tower from $249.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $217.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower (NYSE: AMT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company’s core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

Featured Articles

