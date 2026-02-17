Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Invests $112.14 Million in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 979,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $112,141,000. Prologis makes up about 1.9% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on Prologis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $138.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.72 and a 200-day moving average of $122.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $129.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.42. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $141.95.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44. Prologis had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 113.80%.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.60, for a total transaction of $79,239.60. Following the sale, the director owned 8,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,340.80. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

