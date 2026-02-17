Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given New $41.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.95. 5,441,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,244,001. Moderna has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $55.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.79) by $0.68. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 30.15% and a negative net margin of 145.16%.The firm had revenue of $678.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.91) earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 23,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $703,186.44. Following the sale, the director owned 3,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,679.52. The trade was a 85.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 94.1% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Moderna in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. The company's platform leverages synthetic mRNA to instruct cells to produce proteins that can prevent or treat diseases. Since its founding in 2010, Moderna has advanced from early-stage research into a broad pipeline of vaccine and therapeutic candidates designed to address infectious diseases, rare genetic disorders and chronic illnesses.

Moderna’s flagship product is its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, which was the first of its kind to receive emergency use authorization and later full approval in multiple jurisdictions.

