Mizuho Issues Positive Forecast for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Price

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.90.

NYSE ES opened at $74.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.58 and a 200-day moving average of $68.53. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $75.25. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-4.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $324,032,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 23,707.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,649,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630,216 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,546,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645,555 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 43,905.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,692,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,341,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,912 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company’s core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

