Mizuho Cuts GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $37.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Mizuho from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.21% from the stock’s previous close.

GTLB has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research cut GitLab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, December 1st. KeyCorp cut shares of GitLab from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.98. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.44 and a beta of 0.75. GitLab has a 12 month low of $28.54 and a 12 month high of $72.17.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. GitLab had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $244.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.960 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.230 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 30,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $1,177,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 49,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,395.75. This trade represents a 37.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Simon Mundy sold 2,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $105,885.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 47,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,809.28. This represents a 5.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 549,444 shares of company stock valued at $20,993,832 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in GitLab by 124.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in GitLab during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in GitLab by 284.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 84.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

