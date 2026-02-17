Mizuho Boosts Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $475.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Mizuho from $440.00 to $475.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on STX. KeyCorp set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $310.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.35.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of STX opened at $425.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.62. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $459.84.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 936.38% and a net margin of 19.59%.The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.91, for a total transaction of $204,682.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,568.91. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.02, for a total value of $414,418.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,908.46. The trade was a 80.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 83,955 shares of company stock worth $29,925,749 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 884.2% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 343.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.