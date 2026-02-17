M&G PLC Trims Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

M&G PLC lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,876 shares during the period. M&G PLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 180.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $777,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 796.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 97,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,342,000 after purchasing an additional 86,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.00, for a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,234 shares in the company, valued at $483,728. This represents a 39.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 92 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.92, for a total value of $36,976.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,060.48. This trade represents a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 25,531 shares of company stock worth $10,259,637 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $430.00 price objective on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.22.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $394.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $438.72. The firm has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.80.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.29. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 11.56%.The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-12.200 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

