M&G PLC Trims Stake in Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

M&G PLC reduced its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,850 shares during the period. M&G PLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $16,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,180,000 after buying an additional 68,165 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 188,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,705,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, January 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.60.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

NYSE OSK opened at $171.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.96. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43. Oshkosh Corporation has a 1-year low of $76.82 and a 1-year high of $180.49.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.21%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.36%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company’s offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

