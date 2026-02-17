M&G PLC Takes Position in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

M&G PLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 59,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,731,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 693.3% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 101.4% during the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $260.00 target price on Cloudflare and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $199.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.11.

Cloudflare Trading Up 5.8%

NYSE:NET opened at $196.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -675.84 and a beta of 1.97. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.42 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 4.72%.The firm had revenue of $614.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $528,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 101,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,812,985.19. The trade was a 2.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total transaction of $1,783,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 137,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,523,377.82. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 562,475 shares of company stock worth $110,342,859 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

