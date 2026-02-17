M&G PLC Takes $11.55 Million Position in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

M&G PLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,549,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 145.7% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Zscaler by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $305.00 price objective on Zscaler in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Capital One Financial set a $320.00 target price on Zscaler and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.63.

ZS stock opened at $177.72 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.87 and a 52-week high of $336.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -683.51, a PEG ratio of 362.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.42.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.45%.The company had revenue of $788.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.820 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.82, for a total value of $656,221.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 347,857 shares in the company, valued at $80,292,352.74. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.79, for a total value of $546,823.71. Following the sale, the insider owned 74,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,378,471.87. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,471,509. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

