M&G PLC Purchases New Shares in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

M&G PLC purchased a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 238,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,647,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 39.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Stock Down 16.9%

NYSE PINS opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.92. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $39.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Pinterest had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

PINS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $26.00 price target on Pinterest in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded Pinterest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Pinterest from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 target price on shares of Pinterest and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eighteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.31.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $590,151.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 540,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,973,657.88. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malik Ducard sold 2,293 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $50,583.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 695,187 shares in the company, valued at $15,335,825.22. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,407 shares of company stock valued at $855,925. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate “Pins” — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company’s primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

