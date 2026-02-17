M&G PLC Invests $10.90 Million in Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

M&G PLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 87,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,297,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Align Technology by 18.3% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,267,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,898,000 after purchasing an additional 350,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Align Technology by 60.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 786,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,934,000 after purchasing an additional 297,117 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth $55,061,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1,999.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 232,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,072,000 after buying an additional 221,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Price Performance

ALGN opened at $186.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.84. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.00 and a 12 month high of $208.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.17%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Align Technology from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Align Technology from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.92.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: ALGN) pioneered the use of digital technology in orthodontics through the development of the Invisalign system, a series of clear, removable aligners that provide an alternative to traditional metal braces. Since its founding in 1997 by Zia Chishti and Kelsey Wirth, the Tempe, Arizona–based company has expanded its focus to include intraoral scanners, CAD/CAM software for dental laboratories and comprehensive digital dentistry solutions.

The company’s signature Invisalign system leverages 3D imaging and computer-aided design (CAD) to create customized aligners that gradually reposition teeth, improving patient comfort and treatment predictability.

