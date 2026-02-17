M&G PLC Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

M&G PLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,664 shares during the period. M&G PLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its stake in Walmart by 18.3% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 22,722 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,652,710 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,898,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,200 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in Walmart by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 109,137 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group increased its position in Walmart by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 15,197 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,993 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of Walmart stock opened at $133.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.51 and a 200-day moving average of $108.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.65. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $134.65.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $746,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,535,221.85. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.83, for a total transaction of $2,171,291.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,315,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,583,689.39. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 227,566 shares of company stock worth $26,790,653 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Walmart News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:
- Positive Sentiment: WMT has rallied ~20% so far in 2026 and recently hit an all‑time high, drawing attention from momentum and large‑cap investors. Walmart Stock Surges 20% in 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Major funds have added to WMT stakes (Maverick Capital and Soros Fund Management), signalling institutional conviction and providing buying support. Maverick Capital Boosts Walmart Stake Soros Fund Management Boosts Walmart Stake
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts note Walmart’s defensive positioning — value pricing, e‑commerce strength and disciplined inventory — which could sustain resilience if consumer spending remains uneven. Walmart Holds the Edge in an Uncertain Retail Environment
- Neutral Sentiment: Market consensus and previews are focused on the Feb. 19 earnings print (est. Q4 EPS ~$0.73; revenue ~$188.5B), with attention on same‑store sales, ad revenue and AI/e‑commerce traction; results and guidance will likely drive near‑term moves. Wall Street Brunch: Walmart Weighs In As Q4 GDP Hits
- Neutral Sentiment: Multiple previews and market calendars flag WMT as a headline event this week alongside macro data (inflation, PCE); expect volatility around macro prints and the earnings call. What to Expect in Markets This Week
- Negative Sentiment: Some coverage highlights structural shopper shifts and valuation concerns despite the rally — warnings that elevated multiples and changing customer behavior could pressure upside if growth softens. Walmart shopper shift is a brutal reality check for retail
- Negative Sentiment: Some market lists and commentators flag WMT as a potential sell or caution trade given stretched valuation after the run‑up, suggesting profit‑taking risk ahead of earnings. 1 Stock to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell This Week: Analog Devices, Walmart
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $126.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial set a $127.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Thirty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.74.
Walmart Profile
Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.
The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.
