M&G PLC Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

M&G PLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,664 shares during the period. M&G PLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its stake in Walmart by 18.3% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 22,722 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,652,710 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,898,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,200 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in Walmart by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 109,137 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group increased its position in Walmart by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 15,197 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,993 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $133.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.51 and a 200-day moving average of $108.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.65. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $134.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NASDAQ:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.26%.The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $746,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,535,221.85. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.83, for a total transaction of $2,171,291.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,315,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,583,689.39. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 227,566 shares of company stock worth $26,790,653 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $126.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial set a $127.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Thirty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.74.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Walmart

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.