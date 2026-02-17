M&G PLC Has $14.59 Million Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV

M&G PLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 455,884 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,167 shares during the quarter. M&G PLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $14,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 12.6% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,916,003 shares of the airline’s stock worth $61,140,000 after purchasing an additional 214,092 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,652,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,010,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,218 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 578,088 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $18,447,000 after acquiring an additional 29,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.92.
Southwest Airlines Price Performance
Shares of LUV stock opened at $51.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.79, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $54.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.56.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Southwest Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000- EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.450- EPS. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.
Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.
About Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines Co is a U.S.-based low-cost carrier that operates a point-to-point domestic and near-international airline network. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company primarily flies Boeing 737 aircraft and offers no-frills, single-class service designed to keep fares competitive. Southwest’s operating model emphasizes high aircraft utilization, quick turnaround times and an open seating policy, allowing customers to board and select seats on a first-come, first-served basis.
Founded in 1967 by Herb Kelleher and Rollin King as Air Southwest Company, Southwest began commercial service in 1971, initially connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Southwest Airlines
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.