M&G PLC Cuts Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. $CCOI

M&G PLC cut its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 256,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120,456 shares during the quarter. M&G PLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $9,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,362,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,664,000 after purchasing an additional 270,975 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 369.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 539,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,700,000 after buying an additional 424,746 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 242,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 185,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after buying an additional 40,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 106,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $81,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,890.78. This represents a 17.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCOI stock opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $84.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.53.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cogent Communications from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) is a multinational Internet service provider specializing in high-speed Internet access and data transport services. The company operates one of the largest Tier 1 IP networks in the world, offering wholesale and enterprise customers reliable, low-latency connectivity. Cogent’s core services include dedicated Internet access, Ethernet transport, wavelength services, and MPLS-based IP Virtual Private Networks, all delivered over its privately owned, fiber-optic backbone.

In addition to network connectivity, Cogent provides data center colocation and managed services designed to support businesses with demanding bandwidth and redundancy requirements.

