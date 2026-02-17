M&G PLC Buys Shares of 96,644 Popular, Inc. $BPOP

M&G PLC bought a new position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 96,644 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Popular by 2,158.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 262.9% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Popular by 3,925.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Popular from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group lifted their price target on Popular from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Popular in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Popular from $153.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.73.

In other news, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total transaction of $114,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,604 shares in the company, valued at $299,043.36. The trade was a 27.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $2,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 193,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,907,770. The trade was a 11.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 28,360 shares of company stock worth $3,265,040 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $142.63 on Tuesday. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.23 and a twelve month high of $149.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.93.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.36. Popular had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $815.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular, Inc, headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, is a financial holding company and a leading provider of banking services in the United States mainland and Puerto Rico. Through its primary subsidiaries—Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular Bank—the company delivers comprehensive commercial and consumer banking solutions. It offers deposit products, lending facilities, cash management services and payment-processing solutions designed for individuals, small businesses and large corporations.

The company’s product suite encompasses checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, residential and commercial mortgage loans, business lines of credit and credit cards.

