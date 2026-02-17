M&G PLC Buys Shares of 122,508 SEI Investments Company $SEIC

M&G PLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 122,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $10,413,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 349.2% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 49,676 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 3,554.3% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 27,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 26,302 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 174,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after buying an additional 30,411 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 252,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,401,000 after buying an additional 147,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 11,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SEI Investments from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 24,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $2,003,149.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 6,942,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,465,206.44. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 80,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $6,988,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,164 shares in the company, valued at $17,224,247.04. This represents a 28.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Stock Up 1.7%

SEIC opened at $78.63 on Tuesday. SEI Investments Company has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $93.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.95.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $607.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 124.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.47%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $650.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a global provider of asset management, investment processing, and investment operations solutions. The firm offers a range of services designed to help financial institutions, private banks, wealth managers and family offices streamline back-office functions and enhance front-office capabilities. SEI’s technology platforms support various stages of the investment lifecycle, including trade execution, performance reporting, risk analytics and client communications.

The company’s core offerings include outsourced fund administration, custody and trust services, managed account solutions, and wealth management technology.

Further Reading

