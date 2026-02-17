M&G PLC Buys New Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

M&G PLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 83,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,716,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NBIX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 36.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,158,000 after acquiring an additional 22,224 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 143.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $124.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.52 and its 200 day moving average is $140.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.23 and a 52-week high of $160.18.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 16.73%.Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NBIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $179.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $188.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.42.

In other news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.37, for a total value of $2,150,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,339.16. This represents a 67.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.65, for a total transaction of $698,628.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 43,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,608.25. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 61,966 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,166 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Since its founding in 1992, the company has pursued a research‐driven strategy aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in movement disorders, reproductive health and central nervous system conditions. Neurocrine’s operations encompass drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization activities.

The company’s lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.

