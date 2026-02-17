Metadium Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $17.21 Million (META)

Metadium (META) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Metadium has a total market cap of $17.21 million and approximately $166.53 thousand worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Metadium has traded up 8.9% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,566.11 or 0.99677354 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,949.92 or 0.99822863 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Metadium Profile
Metadium launched on September 20th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,727,608,720 coins. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Metadium
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.
