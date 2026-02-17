Meta Games Coin 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.71 Million (MGC)

Meta Games Coin (MGC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. In the last week, Meta Games Coin has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Meta Games Coin has a total market capitalization of $8.47 billion and approximately $2.71 million worth of Meta Games Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meta Games Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.38 or 0.00012513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Meta Games Coin Token Profile

Meta Games Coin launched on February 19th, 2024. Meta Games Coin’s total supply is 90,999,999,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,010,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Meta Games Coin is link.medium.com/2yefpk4hpub. The Reddit community for Meta Games Coin is https://reddit.com/r/metagamescoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Meta Games Coin is metagamescoin.io. Meta Games Coin’s official Twitter account is @metagamesc.

Buying and Selling Meta Games Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Games Coin (MGC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Games Coin has a current supply of 90,999,999,700 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meta Games Coin is 8.34356862 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $1,916,681.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metagamescoin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta Games Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta Games Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta Games Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

