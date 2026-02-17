Medifast (NYSE:MED) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.700–0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.0 million-$80.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.1 million. Medifast also updated its FY 2026 guidance to -2.750–1.55 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MED. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Medifast in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Medifast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $16.50.

Get Medifast alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Medifast

Medifast Trading Up 0.1%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medifast

NYSE MED traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.78. 176,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,627. Medifast has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $118.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,078.00 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MED. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Medifast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the first quarter worth $78,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medifast

(Get Free Report)

Medifast, Inc (NYSE: MED) is a health and wellness company specializing in clinically supported weight-loss, weight-management and healthy living products and services. Through its OPTAVIA brand, the company offers a range of meal replacement products, snacks, supplements and coaching programs designed to support metabolic health and sustainable lifestyle changes. Medifast markets its products directly to consumers via a network of independent distributors—known as OPTAVIA Coaches—who provide personalized guidance and support throughout the client’s weight‐loss journey.

Founded in 1980 by William Vitale and headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, Medifast has grown into a nationally recognized provider of nutrition and weight‐management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.