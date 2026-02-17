Macro Bank Inc. (BMA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.38 on February 26th

Macro Bank Inc. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.3822 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. This is a 7.5% increase from Macro Bank’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36.

Macro Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years. Macro Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 39.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Macro Bank to earn $10.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.9%.

Macro Bank Price Performance

BMA stock opened at $86.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46. Macro Bank has a 12-month low of $38.30 and a 12-month high of $106.15.

Institutional Trading of Macro Bank

Macro Bank ( NYSE:BMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The bank reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($1.06). Macro Bank had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.57 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Macro Bank will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Macro Bank by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macro Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Macro Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Macro Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Macro Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

About Macro Bank

Macro Bank (NYSE: BMA) is the American depositary receipt program of Banco Macro SA, one of the largest privately owned banks in Argentina. Headquartered in Buenos Aires, the institution delivers a comprehensive suite of banking solutions to retail, corporate and agricultural customers across the country. Through its extensive branch network and digital platforms, Macro Bank aims to serve diverse client segments with tailored financial products and services.

The bank’s offerings span traditional deposit accounts—including checking, savings and term deposits—alongside payment and transaction services.

