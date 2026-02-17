MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Major Shareholder Susan Ocampo Sells 62,050 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 62,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total transaction of $15,006,792.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,158,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,720,165.10. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Susan Ocampo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, February 12th, Susan Ocampo sold 57,827 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.32, for a total transaction of $13,896,984.64.

On Friday, February 6th, Susan Ocampo sold 100,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.85, for a total value of $23,585,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Susan Ocampo sold 100,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.29, for a total value of $23,029,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Susan Ocampo sold 121,067 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.07, for a total value of $23,011,204.69.

On Friday, December 5th, Susan Ocampo sold 76,642 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.10, for a total value of $14,569,644.20.

On Thursday, December 4th, Susan Ocampo sold 2,291 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $435,290.00.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Susan Ocampo sold 95,829 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total value of $17,254,969.74.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Susan Ocampo sold 4,171 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $750,780.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.2%

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.72. 441,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.73, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.44. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.00 and a 12 month high of $247.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.02 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 15.55%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.090 EPS. Analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,225,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,515,000 after purchasing an additional 157,343 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,464,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,479,000 after acquiring an additional 106,004 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,934,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,374,000 after acquiring an additional 136,262 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,494,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,080,000 after acquiring an additional 156,194 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,073,000 after acquiring an additional 37,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MACOM Technology Solutions

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM’s offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company’s solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.