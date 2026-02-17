LSV Asset Management Sells 3,600 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Vistra were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Vistra from $231.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vistra from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James A. Burke sold 22,251 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $3,605,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 297,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,290,575.90. The trade was a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 8,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $1,424,763.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 79,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,842,690.90. The trade was a 9.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Stock Up 5.1%

VST opened at $171.43 on Tuesday. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $90.51 and a 12 month high of $219.82. The company has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.53 and a 200 day moving average of $182.63.

About Vistra

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company’s operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra’s core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

