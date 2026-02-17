LSV Asset Management Sells 16,900 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $171.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.38. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $161.00 and a twelve month high of $234.35.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.63. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $744.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $211.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $220.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point’s product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

