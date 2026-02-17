LSV Asset Management Makes New Investment in Turtle Beach Corporation $TBCH

LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:TBCH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 144,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TBCH. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Turtle Beach during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,608,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Turtle Beach in the second quarter worth about $6,930,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Turtle Beach during the second quarter worth approximately $6,256,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turtle Beach during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,438,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turtle Beach in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,489,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Turtle Beach Stock Up 4.2%
NASDAQ:TBCH opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Turtle Beach Corporation has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.23.
Turtle Beach Profile
Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:TBCH) is a global developer, manufacturer and distributor of gaming audio peripherals, specializing in headsets, microphones and audio accessories for PC, console and mobile platforms. The company’s product lineup spans wired and wireless gaming headsets, mixing stations, sound cards and accessories designed to enhance the immersive experience for casual and professional gamers alike.
Founded in 1975 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Turtle Beach has built a longstanding reputation in audio innovation.
