LSV Asset Management Has $2.89 Million Stake in United Fire Group, Inc $UFCS

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group, Inc (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) by 166.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,384 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UFCS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 812.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in United Fire Group by 3,351.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in United Fire Group by 301.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the third quarter worth $167,000. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Fire Group Stock Down 0.7%

UFCS stock opened at $39.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.46. United Fire Group, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $40.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average of $33.59.

United Fire Group Increases Dividend

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $365.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.34 million. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from United Fire Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of United Fire Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research downgraded United Fire Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen cut United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Jones Trading boosted their price objective on United Fire Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of United Fire Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Fire Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc (NASDAQ: UFCS) is an insurance holding company based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, that specializes in property and casualty coverage for commercial and personal lines. The company underwrites business through three primary segments: commercial, personal and specialty insurance. Within the commercial segment, United Fire Group offers tailored policies for small- and medium-sized enterprises, including general liability, commercial property and workers’ compensation. Its personal lines cover homeowners, auto, farm and umbrella policies.

United Fire Group distributes its products primarily through a national network of independent insurance agents and brokers.

