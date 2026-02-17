LSV Asset Management Buys 19,095 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 7,956.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,335 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,095 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,640,900,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,686,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,684,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,516 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,183,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,085,244,000 after purchasing an additional 862,468 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,916,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,783,091,000 after purchasing an additional 828,569 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Fortinet by 213.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,158,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,492,000 after purchasing an additional 788,436 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 343,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $27,935,690.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,210,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,321,160.44. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 175,737 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $14,308,506.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,396,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,693,666.70. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTNT

Fortinet Price Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $85.56 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $114.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 124.21% and a net margin of 27.26%.Fortinet’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Fortinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet’s product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.