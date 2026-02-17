LSV Asset Management Acquires 34,100 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated $CHCT

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 168,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 111.9% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 11.3% during the third quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 16.9% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CHCT. Truist Financial upped their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Community Healthcare Trust Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of CHCT opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $502.35 million, a PE ratio of -44.11 and a beta of 0.75. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $20.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.55.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -475.00%.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in owning and leasing healthcare-related properties. The company’s portfolio is focused primarily on senior housing and care facilities, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, memory care units, independent living apartments and continuing care retirement communities. Through long‐term, triple‐net leases, Community Healthcare Trust seeks stable, predictable cash flows by partnering with experienced operators that manage day-to-day resident care and property operations.

As of the latest reporting, Community Healthcare Trust’s holdings span multiple regions across the United States, with properties located in both urban and suburban markets.

