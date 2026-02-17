Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPXGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The building manufacturing company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.96 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.69%.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:LPX opened at $93.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.56. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $73.42 and a fifty-two week high of $113.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.81.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $97.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 21,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.19, for a total value of $1,874,213.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 460,883 shares in the company, valued at $40,645,271.77. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,676 shares of company stock worth $12,648,096. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,770,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,161,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 964,411 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $77,886,000 after purchasing an additional 390,808 shares in the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 47.0% during the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 815,204 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $72,423,000 after purchasing an additional 260,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 594,896 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $51,155,000 after buying an additional 234,734 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) is a leading manufacturer of building materials and engineered wood products for residential, industrial and light commercial construction. The company produces a diverse portfolio of products, including oriented strand board (OSB), engineered wood siding, trim, molding, sheathing panels and subflooring. Its flagship product lines, such as LP® SmartSide® trim and siding, are designed to offer enhanced durability, moisture resistance and ease of installation, helping builders and homeowners achieve long-lasting performance in a variety of climates.

Founded in 1973 as a spin-off from Georgia-Pacific, Louisiana-Pacific established its reputation by pioneering innovative manufacturing techniques for OSB, becoming one of the first companies to bring the product to market in the 1980s.

