Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The building manufacturing company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09, FiscalAI reports. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.69%.The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 5.0%

NYSE LPX traded down $4.66 on Tuesday, hitting $88.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,709. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $73.42 and a 1-year high of $113.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.06 and its 200 day moving average is $88.56.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

Institutional Trading of Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 55,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $5,073,014.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 503,381 shares in the company, valued at $46,139,902.46. This trade represents a 9.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 141,676 shares of company stock worth $12,648,096 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,877 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.2% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,339 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,584 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPX has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.57.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) is a leading manufacturer of building materials and engineered wood products for residential, industrial and light commercial construction. The company produces a diverse portfolio of products, including oriented strand board (OSB), engineered wood siding, trim, molding, sheathing panels and subflooring. Its flagship product lines, such as LP® SmartSide® trim and siding, are designed to offer enhanced durability, moisture resistance and ease of installation, helping builders and homeowners achieve long-lasting performance in a variety of climates.

Founded in 1973 as a spin-off from Georgia-Pacific, Louisiana-Pacific established its reputation by pioneering innovative manufacturing techniques for OSB, becoming one of the first companies to bring the product to market in the 1980s.

