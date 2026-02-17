Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The building manufacturing company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09, FiscalAI reports. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.69%.The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 5.0%
NYSE LPX traded down $4.66 on Tuesday, hitting $88.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,709. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $73.42 and a 1-year high of $113.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.06 and its 200 day moving average is $88.56.
Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,877 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.2% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,339 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,584 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LPX has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.57.
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) is a leading manufacturer of building materials and engineered wood products for residential, industrial and light commercial construction. The company produces a diverse portfolio of products, including oriented strand board (OSB), engineered wood siding, trim, molding, sheathing panels and subflooring. Its flagship product lines, such as LP® SmartSide® trim and siding, are designed to offer enhanced durability, moisture resistance and ease of installation, helping builders and homeowners achieve long-lasting performance in a variety of climates.
Founded in 1973 as a spin-off from Georgia-Pacific, Louisiana-Pacific established its reputation by pioneering innovative manufacturing techniques for OSB, becoming one of the first companies to bring the product to market in the 1980s.
