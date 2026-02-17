Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Sells 44,100 Shares

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 44,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $3,581,802.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,853,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,507,868.70. This represents a 0.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,685 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $643,388.20.
  • On Thursday, January 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 18,125 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,523,225.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 14th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 59,411 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $4,978,047.69.
  • On Tuesday, January 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 30,643 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total transaction of $2,536,627.54.
  • On Monday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 66,568 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $5,543,117.36.
  • On Friday, January 9th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 18,689 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $1,539,973.60.
  • On Thursday, January 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 65,071 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $5,352,089.75.
  • On Tuesday, January 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 20,226 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.48, for a total value of $1,688,466.48.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A Stock Performance

LLYVA stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.79. The stock had a trading volume of 116,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,947. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.76. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A has a 1-year low of $59.45 and a 1-year high of $99.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLYVA. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A during the third quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Key Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A News

Here are the key news stories impacting Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: No reported short interest — As of Feb. 16 the reported short interest for LLYVA was 0 shares with a days-to-cover of 0.0, which removes short-squeeze dynamics and short-pressure downside from the immediate picture.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Berkshire still a large holder — Despite the sales below, Berkshire Hathaway continues to own roughly 10.6 million shares (valued at ~ $880–$910M in filings), keeping it as a material long-term stakeholder in LLYVA.
  • Negative Sentiment: Insider sales by Berkshire Hathaway — Between Jan. 6 and Jan. 16 Berkshire disclosed multiple open-market sales totaling approximately 330,518 shares for aggregate proceeds near $27.4M. Each filing shows only a small percentage reduction in its stake (reported per-trade decreases of ~0.07%–0.62%), but the cluster of sales can be read negatively by some investors. SEC Ownership Filings

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Group Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA) is a Class A tracking stock of Liberty Media Corporation that is focused on the company’s live sports and entertainment businesses. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Media was founded in 1991 as a successor to Tele-Communications, Inc, and has since evolved into a diversified holding company. The Liberty Live Group tracking stock provides investors with direct exposure to a portfolio of live sports franchises and related enterprises within the broader Liberty Media framework.

The primary asset underlying the Liberty Live Group is a 100% ownership interest in the Atlanta Braves, one of Major League Baseball’s premier franchises based at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

