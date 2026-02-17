LCX Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week (LCX)

LCX (LCX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One LCX token can currently be purchased for $0.0498 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LCX has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. LCX has a market capitalization of $47.25 million and approximately $435.54 thousand worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LCX Token Profile

LCX’s launch date was June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 949,755,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 949,224,759 tokens. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com. LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LCX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The LCX token operates as an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. LCX, known as the Liechtenstein Cryptoassets Exchange, is a cryptocurrency trading platform distinguished for its unwavering commitment to regulatory compliance. Serving both individual and institutional investors, LCX offers a comprehensive suite of services encompassing trading, custody, and asset management. A standout feature is the LCX Token, simplifying fee payments across services such as custodian solutions, crypto exchanges, and fiat-crypto-fiat transactions, enhancing user convenience. Established in 2018 by Monty C. M. Metzger, LCX is under the leadership of CEO Monty Metzger, who authored “Blockchain Banking: Shaping the Future of Money and Finance” in 2023, emphasizing their dedication to financial regulations. This combination of innovation and regulatory adherence positions LCX as a trusted platform in the crypto industry.”

