Labcorp (NYSE:LH) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 17.550-18.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 17.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.6 billion-$14.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.7 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Labcorp from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $313.00 price target on shares of Labcorp in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Labcorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Labcorp from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.75.

Labcorp stock opened at $282.64 on Tuesday. Labcorp has a fifty-two week low of $209.38 and a fifty-two week high of $293.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical research company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.21%.Labcorp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.550-18.250 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Labcorp will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

In related news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $1,499,535.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,838,602.34. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan C. Meltzer sold 87 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.42, for a total transaction of $25,266.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,948.44. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Labcorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Labcorp by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Labcorp by 575.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Labcorp by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as Labcorp (NYSE: LH), is a global life sciences company that provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and drug development services. The company operates a broad network of laboratories, patient service centers and specialty testing sites to deliver diagnostic information and testing solutions that support patient care, clinical decision-making and population health initiatives.

Labcorp’s core businesses encompass clinical laboratory testing and pharmaceutical development services.

