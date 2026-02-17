Labcorp (NYSE:LH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.12, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.21%.

Labcorp Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $282.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Labcorp has a one year low of $209.38 and a one year high of $293.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $264.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Labcorp

In other Labcorp news, EVP Jonathan C. Meltzer sold 87 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.42, for a total transaction of $25,266.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,948.44. This trade represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $1,499,535.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 87,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,838,602.34. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Labcorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Labcorp by 300.0% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Labcorp by 575.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Labcorp by 37.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Labcorp by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $313.00 price target on Labcorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Labcorp from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Labcorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Labcorp from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.75.

Labcorp Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as Labcorp (NYSE: LH), is a global life sciences company that provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and drug development services. The company operates a broad network of laboratories, patient service centers and specialty testing sites to deliver diagnostic information and testing solutions that support patient care, clinical decision-making and population health initiatives.

Labcorp’s core businesses encompass clinical laboratory testing and pharmaceutical development services.

