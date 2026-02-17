Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Kubota Corp. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $106.48, but opened at $98.97. Kubota shares last traded at $98.97, with a volume of 580 shares changing hands.

KUBTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kubota from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Kubota Stock Down 3.4%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.38. Kubota had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.90 billion. Kubota has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kubota Corp. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Kubota Corporation (OTCMKTS: KUBTY) is a Japanese multinational manufacturer specializing in agricultural machinery, construction equipment, engines and water infrastructure systems. Founded in 1890 and headquartered in Osaka, Japan, the company has grown from its origins as a cast-iron manufacturer into a diversified industrial enterprise. Kubota's agricultural machinery portfolio includes tractors, combine harvesters, rice transplanters and irrigation equipment, while its construction machinery lineup features compact excavators, wheel loaders and skid-steer loaders.

