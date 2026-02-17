Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08, FiscalAI reports. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 53.30%.The company had revenue of $107.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.30 million.

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 2.3%

KRYS opened at $276.45 on Tuesday. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $122.80 and a 12 month high of $295.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.95. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Krystal Biotech news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $3,401,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 19,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,200.52. The trade was a 39.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.16, for a total value of $5,504,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,413,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,242,613.76. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the third quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRYS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $320.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.89.

Get Our Latest Report on KRYS

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company’s lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.