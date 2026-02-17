Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $107.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.30 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 53.30% and a return on equity of 19.36%.

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 2.3%

KRYS stock opened at $276.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 0.49. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $122.80 and a 12-month high of $295.98.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.16, for a total transaction of $5,504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,413,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,242,613.76. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $3,401,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 19,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,200.52. The trade was a 39.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 277.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $617,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 183,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,303,000 after purchasing an additional 54,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KRYS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, December 29th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, January 9th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Krystal Biotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on Krystal Biotech

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company’s lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.