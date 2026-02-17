Koninklijke Philips (PHG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.5040 per share and revenue of $5.0253 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 3:00 AM ET.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. On average, analysts expect Koninklijke Philips to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.04. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $33.44.

Koninklijke Philips Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.89. This represents a yield of 318.0%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHG. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Koninklijke Philips to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,841,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,958,000 after buying an additional 282,661 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,434,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 435.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 225,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 183,444 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 168,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG), commonly known as Philips, is a Dutch multinational company focused on health technology. Founded in Eindhoven in 1891, the company evolved from a diversified electronics manufacturer into a specialist in healthcare products, systems and services. Philips is legally registered in the Netherlands and operates globally, supplying equipment and solutions to hospitals, clinics, healthcare providers and consumers across Europe, the Americas and Asia.

Philips’ principal activities center on medical technologies and personal health.

