Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion.

Kenvue Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:KVUE traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.42. The stock had a trading volume of 47,449,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,341,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.68. Kenvue has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 110.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenvue

In other Kenvue news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith purchased 3,200,000 shares of Kenvue stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $55,584,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 27,307,632 shares in the company, valued at $474,333,567.84. This trade represents a 13.27% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000. Storgate LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Kenvue by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KVUE. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Edward Jones cut Kenvue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Johnson Rice reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.46.

Get Our Latest Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.