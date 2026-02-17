Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week (WRSETH)

Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH (WRSETH) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH has a market capitalization of $11.58 million and $15.52 worth of Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH token can currently be bought for $2,087.53 or 0.03115180 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,566.11 or 0.99677354 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,860.05 or 0.99773944 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH

Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH was first traded on August 27th, 2024. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH’s total supply is 1,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,550 tokens. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH’s official website is kelpdao.xyz/defi.

Buying and Selling Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH (WRSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Linea platform. Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH has a current supply of 1,382.20160428 with 5,549.59255874 in circulation. The last known price of Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH is 2,106.14435194 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/defi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kelp DAO Wrapped rsETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

