Karen Woods Sells 10,000 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Stock

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) CAO Karen Woods sold 10,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $302,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 63,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,527.12. This represents a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of FFBC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.46. The stock had a trading volume of 98,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,369. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.00. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average of $25.79.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $251.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 20.30%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bancorp.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FFBC has been the topic of several research reports. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ: FFBC) is a bank holding company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the parent of First Financial Bank. The company provides a comprehensive suite of commercial and consumer banking services through a network of more than 100 full-service banking centers and mortgage offices across Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky. Its core mission centers on delivering personalized relationship banking to businesses, individuals and public sector clients.

First Financial Bank’s product portfolio includes deposit solutions such as checking, savings and money market accounts, alongside a range of lending offerings that cover commercial and industrial loans, real estate and construction financing, home mortgages and home equity lines of credit.

Further Reading

