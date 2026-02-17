JUNO Price Tops $0.0275 on Top Exchanges (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One JUNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0275 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, JUNO has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. JUNO has a market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $15.07 thousand worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About JUNO

JUNO launched on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 110,520,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. The official website for JUNO is www.junonetwork.io. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)Telegram, Discord, Github, Medium”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

