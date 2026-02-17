JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 98,184 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 533,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,184 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,288,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Aspect Partners LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 50.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,295.00, for a total transaction of $823,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,665. The trade was a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,341.99, for a total value of $324,173.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,910,852.36. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 347 shares of company stock worth $1,179,256 and have sold 9,447 shares worth $34,179,923. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,600.00 to $4,150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,850.00 to $4,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,800.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,400.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on AutoZone from $4,900.00 to $4,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,271.25.

AutoZone Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of AZO opened at $3,850.57 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,210.72 and a 1-year high of $4,388.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,540.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,846.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $31.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $32.69 by ($1.65). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 12.78%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $32.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc (NYSE: AZO) is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company supplies a wide range of aftermarket components, maintenance items and accessories for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Its product assortment includes engine parts, electrical components, batteries, brakes, filters, fluids and interior and exterior accessories, supported by inventory management and logistics systems to serve retail customers and professional service providers.

AutoZone serves both do‑it‑yourself (DIY) consumers and commercial customers such as independent repair shops and service centers.

