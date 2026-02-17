JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 36.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,262,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 732,653 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $1,663,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 201,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 272.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 18.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,379,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,136,719,000 after buying an additional 367,756 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the second quarter worth about $3,041,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 311.7% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Transdigm Group

In other Transdigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 90,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,335.72, for a total transaction of $121,487,741.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 68,139 shares in the company, valued at $91,014,625.08. This represents a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Stein sold 36,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,425.79, for a total value of $52,647,295.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,422,219.07. This represents a 65.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,658 shares of company stock worth $313,263,459. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDG. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,385.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,405.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,804.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,584.44.

Transdigm Group Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE TDG opened at $1,286.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,348.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,339.93. The stock has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,183.60 and a twelve month high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 29.07%. Transdigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.83 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. Research analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company’s product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset’s life cycle.

TransDigm’s operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

